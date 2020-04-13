Catasys – Consenus Indicates Potential 20.5% Upside

Catasys with ticker code (CATS) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 28 and 20 with the average target price sitting at 24.67. With the stocks previous close at 20.48 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 20.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 14.56 and the 200 moving average now moves to 15.58. The market capitalisation for the company is $336m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://catasys.com

Catasys provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, and human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. The company offers OnTrak solution, which is an integrated suite of services that includes evidence-based psychosocial and medical interventions delivered either in-person or through telehealth, nurse-led care coaching, and local community support. Its OnTrak solution treats members with behavioral conditions that cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions, such as diabetes, hypertension, coronary artery disease, COPD, and congestive heart failure. The company was formerly known as Hythiam and changed its name to Catasys in March 2011. Catasys was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

