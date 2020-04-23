Catasys – Consenus Indicates Potential 2.1% Upside

Catasys found using ticker (CATS) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 35 and 20 calculating the average target price we see 29.5. With the stocks previous close at 28.89 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 2.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 17.01 and the 200 day moving average is 16.18. The company has a market cap of $494m. Find out more information at: http://catasys.com

Catasys provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, and human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. The company offers OnTrak solution, which is an integrated suite of services that includes evidence-based psychosocial and medical interventions delivered either in-person or through telehealth, nurse-led care coaching, and local community support. Its OnTrak solution treats members with behavioral conditions that cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions, such as diabetes, hypertension, coronary artery disease, COPD, and congestive heart failure. The company was formerly known as Hythiam and changed its name to Catasys in March 2011. Catasys was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn