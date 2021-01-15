Catalyst Pharmaceuticals. – Consensus Indicates Potential 110.2% Upside

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals. found using ticker (CPRX) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 9 and 5.5 with the average target price sitting at 7.4. With the stocks previous close at 3.52 this would imply there is a potential upside of 110.2%. The day 50 moving average is 3.55 and the 200 moving average now moves to 3.64. The company has a market capitalisation of $366m. Company Website: http://www.catalystpharma.com

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome. The company also develops Firdapse, which is in various clinical trials for the treatment of patients with congenital myasthenic syndrome, anti-MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, and spinal muscular atrophy type 3. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals. has license agreements with BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.; and collaboration and license agreement with Endo Ventures Limited for the development and commercialization of generic Sabril tablets. The company was formerly known as Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners. and changed its name to Catalyst Pharmaceuticals. in May 2015. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals. was founded in 2002 and is based in Coral Gables, Florida.