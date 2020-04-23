Catalyst Pharmaceuticals – Consenus Indicates Potential 88.3% Upside

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals found using ticker (CPRX) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 11 and 7 with the average target price sitting at 8.83. Now with the previous closing price of 4.69 this indicates there is a potential upside of 88.3%. The 50 day MA is 3.8 and the 200 day moving average is 4.36. The company has a market cap of $495m. Find out more information at: http://www.catalystpharma.com

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States. The company also develops Firdapse, which is in various clinical trials for the treatment of patients with congenital myasthenic syndrome, anti-MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, and spinal muscular atrophy type 3. It has license agreements with New York University, the Feinstein Institute for Medical Research, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.; and collaboration agreement with Endo Ventures Limited for the development and commercialization of generic Sabril tablets. The company was formerly known as Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners and changed its name to Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in May 2015. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals was founded in 2002 and is based in Coral Gables, Florida.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn