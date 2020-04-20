Catalyst Pharmaceuticals – Consenus Indicates Potential 100.2% Upside

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals found using ticker (CPRX) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 11 and 7 with a mean TP of 8.83. Now with the previous closing price of 4.41 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 100.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 3.73 while the 200 day moving average is 4.36. The market capitalisation for the company is $474m. Company Website: http://www.catalystpharma.com

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States. The company also develops Firdapse, which is in various clinical trials for the treatment of patients with congenital myasthenic syndrome, anti-MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, and spinal muscular atrophy type 3. It has license agreements with New York University, the Feinstein Institute for Medical Research, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.; and collaboration agreement with Endo Ventures Limited for the development and commercialization of generic Sabril tablets. The company was formerly known as Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners and changed its name to Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in May 2015. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals was founded in 2002 and is based in Coral Gables, Florida.

