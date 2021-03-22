Catalyst Pharmaceuticals – Consensus Indicates Potential 78.1% Upside

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals with ticker code (CPRX) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 9 and 5.5 calculating the mean target price we have 7.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 4.21 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 78.1%. The day 50 moving average is 4.08 and the 200 day moving average is 3.55. The market cap for the company is $454m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.catalystpharma.com

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients. The company also develops Firdapse for the treatment of anti-MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, and spinal muscular atrophy type 3. It has license agreements with BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.; and collaboration and license agreement with Endo Ventures Limited for the development and commercialization of generic Sabril tablets. The company was formerly known as Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners and changed its name to Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in May 2015. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals was founded in 2002 and is based in Coral Gables, Florida.