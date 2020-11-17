Twitter
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals – Consensus Indicates Potential 117.6% Upside

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals with ticker code (CPRX) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 9 and 5.5 and has a mean target at 7.4. Given that the stocks previous close was at 3.4 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 117.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 3.2 and the 200 moving average now moves to 3.93. The company has a market capitalisation of $348m. Company Website: http://www.catalystpharma.com

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome. The company also develops Firdapse, which is in various clinical trials for the treatment of patients with congenital myasthenic syndrome, anti-MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, and spinal muscular atrophy type 3. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has license agreements with BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.; and collaboration and license agreement with Endo Ventures Limited for the development and commercialization of generic Sabril tablets. The company was formerly known as Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners and changed its name to Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in May 2015. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals was founded in 2002 and is based in Coral Gables, Florida.

