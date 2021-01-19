Catalyst Pharmaceuticals – Consensus Indicates Potential 109.6% Upside

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals found using ticker (CPRX) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 9 and 5.5 and has a mean target at 7.4. Now with the previous closing price of 3.53 this indicates there is a potential upside of 109.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 3.54 and the 200 moving average now moves to 3.61. The market cap for the company is $362m. Find out more information at: http://www.catalystpharma.com

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome. The company also develops Firdapse, which is in various clinical trials for the treatment of patients with congenital myasthenic syndrome, anti-MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, and spinal muscular atrophy type 3. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has license agreements with BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.; and collaboration and license agreement with Endo Ventures Limited for the development and commercialization of generic Sabril tablets. The company was formerly known as Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners and changed its name to Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in May 2015. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals was founded in 2002 and is based in Coral Gables, Florida.