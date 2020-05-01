Catalyst Biosciences – Consenus Indicates Potential 239.8% Upside

Catalyst Biosciences found using ticker (CBIO) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 23 and 20 calculating the mean target price we have 21. Now with the previous closing price of 6.18 this would imply there is a potential upside of 239.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 4.68 and the 200 day MA is 5.76. The company has a market capitalisation of $105m. Visit the company website at: http://www.catalystbiosciences.com

Catalyst Biosciences, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various treatments for hemophilia and other rare bleeding disorders using its potent subcutaneous (SQ) coagulation factors that promote blood clotting. Its engineered coagulation factors are designed to overcome the limitations of current intravenous (IV) treatment options, facilitate prophylaxis, and ultimately deliver substantially better outcomes for patients using SQ dosing. Its products include Marzeptacog alfa (activated), a subcutaneously administered next-generation engineered coagulation Factor VIIa that has completed Phase II development for individuals with hemophilia A or B with inhibitors; and Dalcinonacog alfa, a next-generation engineered coagulation Factor IX therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops CB 2679d-GT, an early stage Factor IX gene therapy construct for Hemophilia B; CB 2782-PEG, a long acting anti-C3 protease for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and SQ systemic complement inhibitors pipeline. The company has a strategic research collaboration with Mosaic Biosciences to develop intravitreal anti-complement factor 3 products for the treatment of dry AMD and other serious inflammatory retinal diseases; and license and collaboration agreement with Biogen International GmbH for the development and commercialization of pegylated CB 2782 (anti-C3 protease) to treat geographic atrophy associated dry AMD. Catalyst Biosciences was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

