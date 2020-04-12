Cassava Sciences – Consenus Indicates Potential 78.6% Upside

Cassava Sciences with ticker code (SAVA) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 12 and 6 calculating the mean target price we have 9. Now with the previous closing price of 5.04 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 78.6%. The day 50 moving average is 4.89 and the 200 moving average now moves to 4.08. The company has a market cap of $119m. Visit the company website at: http://www.cassavasciences.com

Cassava Sciences, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company’s lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer’s disease. The company was formerly known as Pain Therapeutics and changed its name to Cassava Sciences in March 2019. Cassava Sciences was founded in 1998 and is based in Austin, Texas.

