Cassava Sciences – Consenus Indicates Potential 67.3% Upside

Cassava Sciences found using ticker (SAVA) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 12 and 6 calculating the mean target price we have 9. With the stocks previous close at 5.38 this indicates there is a potential upside of 67.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 4.74 and the 200 moving average now moves to 4.33. The company has a market cap of $137m. Find out more information at: http://www.cassavasciences.com

Cassava Sciences, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company’s lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer’s disease. The company was formerly known as Pain Therapeutics and changed its name to Cassava Sciences in March 2019. Cassava Sciences was founded in 1998 and is based in Austin, Texas.

