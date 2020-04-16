Cassava Sciences – Consenus Indicates Potential 63.6% Upside

Cassava Sciences with ticker code (SAVA) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 12 and 6 with the average target price sitting at 9. Given that the stocks previous close was at 5.5 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 63.6%. The day 50 moving average is 4.86 and the 200 day moving average is 4.17. The market capitalisation for the company is $140m. Find out more information at: http://www.cassavasciences.com

Cassava Sciences, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company’s lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer’s disease. The company was formerly known as Pain Therapeutics and changed its name to Cassava Sciences in March 2019. Cassava Sciences was founded in 1998 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn