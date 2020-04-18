Cassava Sciences – Consenus Indicates Potential 63.6% Upside

Cassava Sciences with ticker code (SAVA) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 12 and 6 with a mean TP of 9. With the stocks previous close at 5.5 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 63.6%. The day 50 moving average is 4.8 and the 200 day MA is 4.19. The market cap for the company is $140m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.cassavasciences.com

Cassava Sciences, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company’s lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer’s disease. The company was formerly known as Pain Therapeutics and changed its name to Cassava Sciences in March 2019. Cassava Sciences was founded in 1998 and is based in Austin, Texas.

