Cassava Sciences – Consenus Indicates Potential 58.7% Upside

Cassava Sciences found using ticker (SAVA) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 12 and 6 with the average target price sitting at 9. Given that the stocks previous close was at 5.67 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 58.7%. The day 50 moving average is 4.77 while the 200 day moving average is 4.24. The company has a market capitalisation of $142m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.cassavasciences.com

Cassava Sciences, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company’s lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer’s disease. The company was formerly known as Pain Therapeutics and changed its name to Cassava Sciences in March 2019. Cassava Sciences was founded in 1998 and is based in Austin, Texas.

