Cassava Sciences – Consenus Indicates Potential 56.8% Upside

Cassava Sciences found using ticker (SAVA) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 12 and 6 with a mean TP of 9. With the stocks previous close at 5.74 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 56.8%. The 50 day MA is 4.79 while the 200 day moving average is 4.29. The company has a market cap of $135m. Visit the company website at: http://www.cassavasciences.com

Cassava Sciences, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company’s lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer’s disease. The company was formerly known as Pain Therapeutics and changed its name to Cassava Sciences in March 2019. Cassava Sciences was founded in 1998 and is based in Austin, Texas.

