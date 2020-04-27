Cassava Sciences – Consenus Indicates Potential 23.1% Upside Posted by: Amilia Stone 27th April 2020 #VALUE! Click here to be notified of future articles like this or set a free stock price alert for your favorite stocks Join us on our new LinkedIn page Follow us on LinkedIn You can read the full SAVA archive by clicking the EPIC code. SAVA 2020-04-27 Amilia Stone tweet Other news with this EPIC Cassava Sciences – Consenus Indicates Potential 67.3% Upside 23rd April 2020 Cassava Sciences – Consenus Indicates Potential 56.8% Upside 21st April 2020 Cassava Sciences – Consenus Indicates Potential 58.7% Upside 19th April 2020 Cassava Sciences – Consenus Indicates Potential 63.6% Upside 18th April 2020 Cassava Sciences – Consenus Indicates Potential 63.6% Upside 16th April 2020 Cassava Sciences – Consenus Indicates Potential 78.6% Upside 12th April 2020