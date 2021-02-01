Cassava Sciences – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.3% Upside

Cassava Sciences with ticker code (SAVA) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 24 and 14 calculating the mean target price we have 19.33. With the stocks previous close at 18.72 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 3.3%. The 50 day MA is 10.34 while the 200 day moving average is 7.71. The market capitalisation for the company is $693m. Find out more information at: http://www.cassavasciences.com

Cassava Sciences, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer’s disease. The company was formerly known as Pain Therapeutics and changed its name to Cassava Sciences in March 2019. Cassava Sciences was founded in 1998 and is based in Austin, Texas.