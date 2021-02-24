Cassava Sciences – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.4% Upside

Cassava Sciences found using ticker (SAVA) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 97 and 24 calculating the average target price we see 67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 53.02 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 26.4%. The day 50 moving average is 31.04 and the 200 moving average now moves to 13.36. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,044m. Company Website: http://www.cassavasciences.com

Cassava Sciences, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer’s disease. The company was formerly known as Pain Therapeutics and changed its name to Cassava Sciences in March 2019. Cassava Sciences was founded in 1998 and is based in Austin, Texas.