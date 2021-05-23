Cassava Sciences – Consensus Indicates Potential 146.9% Upside

Cassava Sciences found using ticker (SAVA) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 24 and 14 with a mean TP of 19.33. Now with the previous closing price of 7.83 this indicates there is a potential upside of 146.9%. The 50 day MA is 8.38 and the 200 moving average now moves to 6.22. The company has a market cap of $265m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.cassavasciences.com

Cassava Sciences, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer’s disease. The company was formerly known as Pain Therapeutics and changed its name to Cassava Sciences in March 2019. Cassava Sciences was founded in 1998 and is based in Austin, Texas.