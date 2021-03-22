Twitter
Cassava Sciences – Consensus Indicates Potential 146.9% Upside

Broker Ratings

Cassava Sciences found using ticker (SAVA) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 24 and 14 and has a mean target at 19.33. Now with the previous closing price of 7.83 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 146.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 8.38 and the 200 day moving average is 6.22. The company has a market capitalisation of $265m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.cassavasciences.com

Cassava Sciences, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer’s disease. The company was formerly known as Pain Therapeutics and changed its name to Cassava Sciences in March 2019. Cassava Sciences was founded in 1998 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Disclaimer

