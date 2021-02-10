Cassava Sciences – Consensus Indicates Potential 146.9% Upside

Cassava Sciences found using ticker (SAVA) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 24 and 14 calculating the mean target price we have 19.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 7.83 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 146.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 8.38 and the 200 day moving average is 6.22. The market capitalisation for the company is $265m. Visit the company website at: http://www.cassavasciences.com

Cassava Sciences, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer’s disease. The company was formerly known as Pain Therapeutics and changed its name to Cassava Sciences in March 2019. Cassava Sciences was founded in 1998 and is based in Austin, Texas.