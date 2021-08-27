Cassava Sciences – Consensus Indicates Potential 146.9% Upside

Cassava Sciences with ticker code (SAVA) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 24 and 14 calculating the average target price we see 19.33. With the stocks previous close at 7.83 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 146.9%. The day 50 moving average is 8.38 and the 200 day MA is 6.22. The market capitalisation for the company is $265m. Find out more information at: http://www.cassavasciences.com

Cassava Sciences, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer’s disease. The company was formerly known as Pain Therapeutics and changed its name to Cassava Sciences in March 2019. Cassava Sciences was founded in 1998 and is based in Austin, Texas.