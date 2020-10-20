Carter’s – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.6% Upside

Carter’s found using ticker (CRI) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 105 and 80 with the average target price sitting at 97.86. Now with the previous closing price of 81.15 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 20.6%. The day 50 moving average is 84.86 while the 200 day moving average is 82.06. The company has a market cap of $3,586m. Company Website: http://www.carters.com

Carter’s, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter’s, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Precious Baby, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. Its Carter’s products include babies and young children products, such as bodysuits, pants, dresses, knit sets, blankets, layette essentials, bibs, booties, sleep and play products, rompers, and jumpers; and OshKosh brand products comprise playclothes that include tops, overalls, jeans, sweaters and hoodies, shorts, shortalls, leggings and dresses, pants, graphic tees, and outerwear. The company also provides products for playtime, travel, mealtime, bathtime, and homegear, as well as kid’s bags and diaper bags under the Skip Hop brand. In addition, it offers bedding, cribs, footwear, gift sets, hair accessories, jewelry, outerwear, paper goods, socks, shoes, diaper bags, swimwear, and toys. The company operates 18,000 wholesale locations, including department stores, national chain stores, specialty stores, and discount retailers. As of February 24, 2020, it operated approximately 1,100 company-operated stores. The company also sells its products through online Websites, carters.com, oshkosh.com, cartersoshkosh.ca, and carters.com.mx, as well as other international wholesale accounts and licensees. Carter’s was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

