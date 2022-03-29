Twitter
Carter’s – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.0% Upside

Broker Ratings

Carter’s found using ticker (CRI) have now 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 145 and 105 and has a mean target at 119.22. Now with the previous closing price of 94.63 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 26.0%. The day 50 moving average is 92.94 and the 200 day MA is 99.38. The company has a market cap of $3,801m. Visit the company website at: https://www.carters.com

The potential market cap would be $4,789m based on the market concensus.

Carter’s, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter’s, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter’s My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. Its Carter’s products include babies and young children products, such as bodysuits, pants, dresses, knit sets, blankets, layette essentials, bibs, booties, sleep and play products, rompers, and jumpers; and OshKosh brand products comprise playclothes, such as denim apparel products with multiple wash treatments and coordinating garments, overalls, woven bottoms, knit tops, and bodysuits. The company also provides products for playtime, travel, mealtime, bathtime, and homegear, as well as kid’s bags and diaper bags under the Skip Hop brand. In addition, it offers bedding, cribs, diaper bags, footwear, gift sets, hair accessories, jewelry, outerwear, paper goods, socks, shoes, swimwear, and toys. The company operates 18,800 wholesale locations, including department stores, national chain stores, and specialty stores. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 980 retail stores. The company also sells its products through its eCommerce websites, such as carters.com, oshkoshbgosh.com, oshkosh.com, and skiphop.com, as well as other international wholesale accounts and licensees. Carter’s was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

