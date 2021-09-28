Carter’s – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.7% Upside

Carter’s with ticker code (CRI) have now 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 138 and 105 with the average target price sitting at 120.75. Now with the previous closing price of 97.61 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 23.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 101.29 and the 200 day MA is 100.15. The company has a market cap of $4,436m. Company Website: http://www.carters.com

Carter’s, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter’s, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter’s little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. Its Carter’s products include babies and young children products, such as bodysuits, pants, dresses, knit sets, blankets, layette essentials, bibs, booties, sleep and play products, rompers, and jumpers; and OshKosh brand products comprise playclothes, such as denim apparel products with multiple wash treatments and coordinating garments, overalls, woven bottoms, knit tops, and bodysuits. The company also provides products for playtime, travel, mealtime, bathtime, and homegear, as well as kid’s bags and diaper bags under the Skip Hop brand. In addition, it offers bedding, cribs, diaper bags, footwear, gift sets, hair accessories, jewelry, outerwear, paper goods, socks, shoes, swimwear, and toys. The company operates 19,800 wholesale locations, including department stores, national chain stores, and specialty stores. As of January 2, 2021, it operated 864 retail stores. The company also sells its products through eCommerce websites, carters.com, oshkoshbgosh.com, oshkosh.com, and skiphop.com, as well as other international wholesale accounts and licensees. Carter’s was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.