Carter’s – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.9% Upside

Carter’s with ticker code (CRI) now have 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 138 and 101 calculating the average target price we see 118.11. Given that the stocks previous close was at 98.52 this indicates there is a potential upside of 19.9%. The day 50 moving average is 98.14 and the 200 day moving average is 101.44. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,489m. Find out more information at: http://www.carters.com

Carter’s, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter’s, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter’s little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. Its Carter’s products include babies and young children products, such as bodysuits, pants, dresses, knit sets, blankets, layette essentials, bibs, booties, sleep and play products, rompers, and jumpers; and OshKosh brand products comprise playclothes, such as denim apparel products with multiple wash treatments and coordinating garments, overalls, woven bottoms, knit tops, and bodysuits. The company also provides products for playtime, travel, mealtime, bathtime, and homegear, as well as kid’s bags and diaper bags under the Skip Hop brand. In addition, it offers bedding, cribs, diaper bags, footwear, gift sets, hair accessories, jewelry, outerwear, paper goods, socks, shoes, swimwear, and toys. The company operates 19,800 wholesale locations, including department stores, national chain stores, and specialty stores. As of January 2, 2021, it operated 864 retail stores. The company also sells its products through eCommerce websites, carters.com, oshkoshbgosh.com, oshkosh.com, and skiphop.com, as well as other international wholesale accounts and licensees. Carter’s was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.