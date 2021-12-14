Carter’s – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.7% Upside

Carter’s found using ticker (CRI) have now 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 145 and 101 with a mean TP of 118.89. Now with the previous closing price of 106.46 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 11.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 102.06 and the 200 moving average now moves to 99.96. The market cap for the company is $4,404m. Visit the company website at: https://www.carters.com

Carter’s, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter’s, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter’s little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. Its Carter’s products include babies and young children products, such as bodysuits, pants, dresses, knit sets, blankets, layette essentials, bibs, booties, sleep and play products, rompers, and jumpers; and OshKosh brand products comprise playclothes, such as denim apparel products with multiple wash treatments and coordinating garments, overalls, woven bottoms, knit tops, and bodysuits. The company also provides products for playtime, travel, mealtime, bathtime, and homegear, as well as kid’s bags and diaper bags under the Skip Hop brand. In addition, it offers bedding, cribs, diaper bags, footwear, gift sets, hair accessories, jewelry, outerwear, paper goods, socks, shoes, swimwear, and toys. The company operates 19,800 wholesale locations, including department stores, national chain stores, and specialty stores. As of January 2, 2021, it operated 864 retail stores. The company also sells its products through eCommerce websites, carters.com, oshkoshbgosh.com, oshkosh.com, and skiphop.com, as well as other international wholesale accounts and licensees. Carter’s was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.