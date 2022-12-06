Carter’s, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.5% Downside

Carter’s, Inc. found using ticker (CRI) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 84 and 62 calculating the mean target price we have 71.29. Given that the stocks previous close was at 73.14 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -2.5%. The 50 day MA is 71.02 while the 200 day moving average is 79.15. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,761m. Visit the company website at: https://www.carters.com

The potential market cap would be $2,691m based on the market concensus.