Carriage Services – Consensus Indicates Potential 34.1% Upside

Carriage Services found using ticker (CSV) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 33 and 30 calculating the average target price we see 31.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 23.49 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 34.1%. The day 50 moving average is 22.29 and the 200 moving average now moves to 19.29. The market cap for the company is $428m. Find out more information at: http://www.carriageservices.com

Carriage Services provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services. The Cemetery Operations segment provides products and services, such as interment services; the rights to interment in cemetery sites comprising grave sites, lawn crypts, mausoleum spaces and niche; related cemetery merchandise, including outer burial containers, memorial markers, and floral placements; and interments, inurnments, and installation of cemetery merchandise services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 186 funeral homes in 29 states; and 31 cemeteries in 11 states. Carriage Services was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

