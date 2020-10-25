Carriage Services – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.6% Upside

Carriage Services with ticker code (CSV) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 33 and 30 and has a mean target at 31.5. With the stocks previous close at 24.5 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 28.6%. The 50 day MA is 22.62 while the 200 day moving average is 19.71. The company has a market cap of $444m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.carriageservices.com

Carriage Services provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services. The Cemetery Operations segment provides products and services, such as interment services; the rights to interment in cemetery sites comprising grave sites, lawn crypts, mausoleum spaces and niche; related cemetery merchandise, including outer burial containers, memorial markers, and floral placements; and interments, inurnments, and installation of cemetery merchandise services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 186 funeral homes in 29 states; and 31 cemeteries in 11 states. Carriage Services was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

