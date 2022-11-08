Carriage Services – Consensus Indicates Potential 66.7% Upside

Carriage Services found using ticker (CSV) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 50 and 28 with a mean TP of 40. Now with the previous closing price of 24 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 66.7%. The 50 day MA is 32.01 and the 200 day moving average is 41.66. The market capitalisation for the company is $365m. Visit the company website at: https://www.carriageservices.com

The potential market cap would be $608m based on the market concensus.

Carriage Services provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns. The Cemetery Operations segment provides interment rights for grave sites, lawn crypts, mausoleum spaces, and niche; related cemetery merchandise, including outer burial containers, memorial markers, monuments, and floral placements; and interments, inurnments, and installation of cemetery merchandise services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 170 funeral homes in 26 states and 31 cemeteries in 11 states. Carriage Services was founded in 1991 and is based in Houston, Texas.