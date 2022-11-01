Carriage Services – Consensus Indicates Potential 64.6% Upside

Carriage Services found using ticker (CSV) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 50 and 28 with the average target price sitting at 40. Now with the previous closing price of 24.3 this would imply there is a potential upside of 64.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 33.18 while the 200 day moving average is 42.29. The company has a market cap of $359m. Visit the company website at: https://www.carriageservices.com

The potential market cap would be $591m based on the market concensus.

Carriage Services provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns. The Cemetery Operations segment provides interment rights for grave sites, lawn crypts, mausoleum spaces, and niche; related cemetery merchandise, including outer burial containers, memorial markers, monuments, and floral placements; and interments, inurnments, and installation of cemetery merchandise services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 170 funeral homes in 26 states and 31 cemeteries in 11 states. Carriage Services was founded in 1991 and is based in Houston, Texas.