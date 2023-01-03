Carriage Services – Consensus Indicates Potential 44.8% Upside

Carriage Services found using ticker (CSV) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 50 and 28 calculating the mean target price we have 40. Now with the previous closing price of 27.63 this would imply there is a potential upside of 44.8%. The day 50 moving average is 25.81 and the 200 day MA is 36.88. The market capitalisation for the company is $405m. Company Website: https://www.carriageservices.com

The potential market cap would be $587m based on the market concensus.

Carriage Services provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns. The Cemetery Operations segment provides interment rights for grave sites, lawn crypts, mausoleum spaces, and niche; related cemetery merchandise, including outer burial containers, memorial markers, monuments, and floral placements; and interments, inurnments, and installation of cemetery merchandise services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 170 funeral homes in 26 states and 31 cemeteries in 11 states. Carriage Services was founded in 1991 and is based in Houston, Texas.