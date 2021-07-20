Carriage Services – Consensus Indicates Potential 41.5% Upside

Carriage Services with ticker code (CSV) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 54 and 46 with a mean TP of 49.5. Now with the previous closing price of 34.98 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 41.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 36.94 and the 200 moving average now moves to 35.98. The market capitalisation for the company is $638m. Visit the company website at: http://www.carriageservices.com

Carriage Services provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise. The Cemetery Operations segment provides interment rights for grave sites, lawn crypts, mausoleum spaces, and niche; related cemetery merchandise, including outer burial containers, memorial markers, and floral placements; and interments, inurnments, and installation of cemetery merchandise services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 178 funeral homes in 26 states, and 32 cemeteries in 12 states. Carriage Services was founded in 1991 and is based in Houston, Texas.