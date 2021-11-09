Carriage Services – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.4% Upside

Carriage Services with ticker code (CSV) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 71 and 60 with the average target price sitting at 63.75. With the stocks previous close at 48.89 this would imply there is a potential upside of 30.4%. The day 50 moving average is 45.59 and the 200 day MA is 40.58. The market cap for the company is $830m. Find out more information at: http://www.carriageservices.com

Carriage Services provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise. The Cemetery Operations segment provides interment rights for grave sites, lawn crypts, mausoleum spaces, and niche; related cemetery merchandise, including outer burial containers, memorial markers, and floral placements; and interments, inurnments, and installation of cemetery merchandise services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 178 funeral homes in 26 states, and 32 cemeteries in 12 states. Carriage Services was founded in 1991 and is based in Houston, Texas.