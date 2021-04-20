Carriage Services – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.0% Upside

Carriage Services with ticker code (CSV) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 49 and 42 calculating the mean target price we have 45.5. With the stocks previous close at 35.83 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 27.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 35.54 and the 200 day MA is 31.35. The market capitalisation for the company is $646m. Find out more information at: http://www.carriageservices.com

Carriage Services provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise. The Cemetery Operations segment provides interment rights for grave sites, lawn crypts, mausoleum spaces, and niche; related cemetery merchandise, including outer burial containers, memorial markers, and floral placements; and interments, inurnments, and installation of cemetery merchandise services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 178 funeral homes in 26 states, and 32 cemeteries in 12 states. Carriage Services was founded in 1991 and is based in Houston, Texas.