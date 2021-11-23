Twitter
Carriage Services – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.2% Upside

Broker Ratings

Carriage Services with ticker code (CSV) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 71 and 60 with the average target price sitting at 63.75. With the stocks previous close at 51.76 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 23.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 46.58 and the 200 day moving average is 39.74. The market cap for the company is $877m. Visit the company website at: http://www.carriageservices.com

Carriage Services provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise. The Cemetery Operations segment provides interment rights for grave sites, lawn crypts, mausoleum spaces, and niche; related cemetery merchandise, including outer burial containers, memorial markers, and floral placements; and interments, inurnments, and installation of cemetery merchandise services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 178 funeral homes in 26 states, and 32 cemeteries in 12 states. Carriage Services was founded in 1991 and is based in Houston, Texas.

