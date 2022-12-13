Carriage Services, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 63.1% Upside

Carriage Services, Inc. with ticker code (CSV) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 50 and 28 and has a mean target at 40. Given that the stocks previous close was at 24.52 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 63.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 27.23 while the 200 day moving average is 38.47. The company has a market capitalisation of $356m. Visit the company website at: https://www.carriageservices.com

The potential market cap would be $581m based on the market concensus.

Carriage Services, Inc. provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns. The Cemetery Operations segment provides interment rights for grave sites, lawn crypts, mausoleum spaces, and niche; related cemetery merchandise, including outer burial containers, memorial markers, monuments, and floral placements; and interments, inurnments, and installation of cemetery merchandise services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 170 funeral homes in 26 states and 31 cemeteries in 11 states. Carriage Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Houston, Texas.