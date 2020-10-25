Carpenter Technology Corporatio – Consensus Indicates Potential 48.7% Upside

Carpenter Technology Corporatio with ticker code (CRS) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 27 and 27 and has a mean target at 27. Now with the previous closing price of 18.16 this indicates there is a potential upside of 48.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 18.79 while the 200 day moving average is 21.59. The company has a market capitalisation of $890m. Find out more information at: http://www.carpentertechnology.com

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts. It serves aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial, and consumer markets. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

