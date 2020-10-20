Don't Miss
Carpenter Technology Corporatio – Consensus Indicates Potential 46.1% Upside

20th October 2020

Carpenter Technology Corporatio with ticker code (CRS) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 27 and 27 with a mean TP of 27. Given that the stocks previous close was at 18.48 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 46.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 19.27 and the 200 day moving average is 21.65. The market cap for the company is $863m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.carpentertechnology.com

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts. It serves aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial, and consumer markets. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

