Carpenter Technology Corporatio – Consensus Indicates Potential 45.9% Upside

Carpenter Technology Corporatio with ticker code (CRS) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 27 and 27 with the average target price sitting at 27. Given that the stocks previous close was at 18.5 this indicates there is a potential upside of 45.9%. The 50 day MA is 19.44 and the 200 moving average now moves to 21.62. The market cap for the company is $887m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.carpentertechnology.com

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts. It serves aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial, and consumer markets. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

