Carpenter Technology Corporatio – Consensus Indicates Potential 52.9% Upside

Carpenter Technology Corporatio found using ticker (CRS) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 53 and 40 and has a mean target at 47.6. Given that the stocks previous close was at 31.14 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 52.9%. The 50 day MA is 34.8 and the 200 moving average now moves to 34.24. The company has a market cap of $1,504m. Find out more information at: https://www.carpentertechnology.com

The potential market cap would be $2,299m based on the market concensus.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts. It serves aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial, and consumer markets. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.