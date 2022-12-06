Carpenter Technology Corporatio – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.0% Upside

Carpenter Technology Corporatio with ticker code (CRS) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 50 and 40 and has a mean target at 45. Now with the previous closing price of 42.85 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 5.0%. The day 50 moving average is 37.32 and the 200 day moving average is 35.68. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,009m. Visit the company website at: https://www.carpentertechnology.com

The potential market cap would be $2,110m based on the market concensus.