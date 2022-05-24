Twitter
Carpenter Technology Corporatio – Consensus Indicates Potential 44.8% Upside

Carpenter Technology Corporatio with ticker code (CRS) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 53 and 40 calculating the mean target price we have 47. Given that the stocks previous close was at 32.46 this would imply there is a potential upside of 44.8%. The 50 day MA is 38.64 and the 200 day moving average is 34.06. The market cap for the company is $1,611m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.carpentertechnology.com

The potential market cap would be $2,332m based on the market concensus.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts. It serves aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial, and consumer markets. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

