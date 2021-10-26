Carpenter Technology Corporatio – Consensus Indicates Potential 42.4% Upside

Carpenter Technology Corporatio found using ticker (CRS) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 50 and 38 with the average target price sitting at 45.33. With the stocks previous close at 31.83 this indicates there is a potential upside of 42.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 32.77 while the 200 day moving average is 38.06. The company has a market cap of $1,488m. Visit the company website at: http://www.carpentertechnology.com

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts. It serves aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial, and consumer markets. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.