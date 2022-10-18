Carpenter Technology Corporatio – Consensus Indicates Potential 38.2% Upside

Carpenter Technology Corporatio found using ticker (CRS) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 50 and 40 with the average target price sitting at 46.25. Now with the previous closing price of 33.47 this would imply there is a potential upside of 38.2%. The 50 day MA is 35.36 and the 200 day moving average is 34.49. The company has a market cap of $1,666m. Visit the company website at: https://www.carpentertechnology.com

The potential market cap would be $2,301m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts. It serves aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial, and consumer markets. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.