Carpenter Technology Corporatio – Consensus Indicates Potential 35.1% Upside

Carpenter Technology Corporatio with ticker code (CRS) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 53 and 40 with a mean TP of 47. Given that the stocks previous close was at 34.78 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 35.1%. The 50 day MA is 39.22 and the 200 moving average now moves to 34.25. The company has a market cap of $1,631m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.carpentertechnology.com

The potential market cap would be $2,205m based on the market concensus.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts. It serves aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial, and consumer markets. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.