Carpenter Technology Corporatio – Consensus Indicates Potential 34.6% Upside

Carpenter Technology Corporatio found using ticker (CRS) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 50 and 38 calculating the mean target price we have 45.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 33.67 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 34.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 32.87 while the 200 day moving average is 38.35. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,588m. Find out more information at: http://www.carpentertechnology.com

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts. It serves aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial, and consumer markets. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.