Carpenter Technology Corporatio – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.8% Upside

Carpenter Technology Corporatio found using ticker (CRS) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 53 and 38 calculating the mean target price we have 43.5. Now with the previous closing price of 36.62 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 18.8%. The 50 day MA is 32.75 and the 200 moving average now moves to 34.74. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,728m. Find out more information at: https://www.carpentertechnology.com

The potential market cap would be $2,052m based on the market concensus.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloysluding titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts. It serves aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial, and consumer markets. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.