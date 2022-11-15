Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Carpenter Technology Corporatio – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.6% Upside

Broker Ratings

Carpenter Technology Corporatio with ticker code (CRS) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 50 and 40 and has a mean target at 45. Now with the previous closing price of 39.97 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 12.6%. The day 50 moving average is 35.8 and the 200 day MA is 35.13. The market cap for the company is $1,959m. Company Website: https://www.carpentertechnology.com

The potential market cap would be $2,205m based on the market concensus.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts. It serves aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial, and consumer markets. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

